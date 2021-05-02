InsaneCoin (INSN) One Day Volume Hits $14.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 43.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $231,276.45 and $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00561451 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.79 or 0.02580321 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,377,869 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

