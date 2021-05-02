Insight Protocol (INX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $127,180.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $658,849.23 and $127,180.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.86 or 0.00856952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.56 or 0.08624029 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

