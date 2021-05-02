Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $87,348.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.00858771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,042.02 or 0.08882438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00047562 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,939,043 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

