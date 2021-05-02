InsurAce Achieves Market Cap of $49.98 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.19 or 0.00010883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $49.98 million and $1.94 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsurAce has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

