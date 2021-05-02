InsurAce (INSUR) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last Week

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $52.91 million and $2.33 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $6.56 or 0.00011397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00064217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00281682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.06 or 0.01102131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.48 or 0.00729151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,478.12 or 0.99909683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

