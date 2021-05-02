Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Reaches $5.30 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $380,443.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00279862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.09 or 0.01109451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00737600 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,901.04 or 1.00045885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

