INT Price Reaches $0.0227 on Top Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, INT has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $10.19 million and $3.10 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00081253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.27 or 0.00848083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00096738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.98 or 0.08980550 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.