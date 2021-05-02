Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.