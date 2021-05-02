Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.