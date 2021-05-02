Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 135,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 167,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.