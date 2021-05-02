Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.