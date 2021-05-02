InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of IHG stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,919. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

