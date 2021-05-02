InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ IDCC traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 244,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

