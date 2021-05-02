Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on TILE. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $752.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Interface by 793.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Interface by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.