Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 238,602 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 105,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,726. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

