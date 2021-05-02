Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Cut by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 4.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Intuit worth $100,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU opened at $412.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.22 and a 200-day moving average of $375.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.30 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

