Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021


AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 469.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 762,915 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $18.63 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18.

