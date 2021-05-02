Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183,407 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 1.96% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $85,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

