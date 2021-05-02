Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $53,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.64 and a 200 day moving average of $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $211.12 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

