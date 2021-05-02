Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $38,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 138,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50.

