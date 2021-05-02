Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

