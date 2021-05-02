Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,606 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $148.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.