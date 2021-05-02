Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

