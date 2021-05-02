Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $26.53 million and $5,468.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

