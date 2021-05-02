Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,364 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.06 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

