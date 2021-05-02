ION Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, ION has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $341,015.76 and approximately $275.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055901 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.99 or 0.00312533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00033697 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,578,788 coins and its circulating supply is 13,678,788 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.