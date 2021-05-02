IoTeX Hits One Day Volume of $66.68 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $610.58 million and approximately $66.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 72.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00082386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.61 or 0.00870115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5,480.23 or 0.09449720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00096922 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

