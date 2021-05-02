IoTeX Trading Up 79.7% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $622.66 million and approximately $94.78 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 79.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00082321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.44 or 0.00860646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048038 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

