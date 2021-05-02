iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Reduced by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,041,000 after acquiring an additional 54,391 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

