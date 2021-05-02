iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Ledyard National Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,478 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35.

