iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,715 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $79,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

