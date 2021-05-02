iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

