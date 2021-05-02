iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stake Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

