iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 2.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,989.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 938,860 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,128,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,748,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 899,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 271,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $24.72 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

