iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Position Boosted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $111.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

