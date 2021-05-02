iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 338,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after purchasing an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

