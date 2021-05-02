iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,454 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

