iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,800 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $722,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,050.2% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $108.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,102. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

