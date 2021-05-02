iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 2.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $55,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,987,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,759,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24.

