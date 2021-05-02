iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Increased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 23.5% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 2.21% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $280,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

