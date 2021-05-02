iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $154.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $119.65 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

