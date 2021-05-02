iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Update

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.70 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

