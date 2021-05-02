iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Boosted by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $25,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,338,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $118.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

