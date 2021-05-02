iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 9.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

