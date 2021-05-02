iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $56,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day moving average of $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

