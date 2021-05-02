iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ledyard National Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

