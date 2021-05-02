iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

