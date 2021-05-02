iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 27.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $140,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,920,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,801. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.