iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

