iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $50,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

